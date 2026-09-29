EU says oil supplies stable despite high diesel, jet fuel prices

​The ​European Union's ‌oil and oil ​products supplies remain stable, ‌despite surging diesel and jet fuel prices that reflect tightening ‌global supply linked to the conflict ‌in the Middle East, the European Commission said in a ⁠statement ​on ⁠Tuesday.

The EU's oil refineries are ⁠responding well to market signals ​and running at near-maximum capacity ⁠to increase supplies, the Commission said, ⁠following ​a meeting on Tuesday of the EU's ⁠oil coordination group, where member ⁠countries ⁠share information on their fuel supplies.