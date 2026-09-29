EU says oil supplies stable despite high diesel, jet fuel prices
The European Union's oil and oil products supplies remain stable, despite surging diesel and jet fuel prices that reflect tightening global supply linked to the conflict in the Middle East, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
The EU's oil refineries are responding well to market signals and running at near-maximum capacity to increase supplies, the Commission said, following a meeting on Tuesday of the EU's oil coordination group, where member countries share information on their fuel supplies.