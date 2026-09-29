GeoPark to invest $7 billion to lift output at Venezuelan oilfield

Colombia's oil and gas producer GeoPark is planning a $7 billion investment in Venezuela's ‌large Bare oilfield to increase crude output there to some 90,000 barrels per day by 2038 from a current 11,000 bpd, the company's chief executive, Felipe Bayon, said on Tuesday. With 15.7 billion barrels of ‌original oil in place, Bare will mark GeoPark's entrance into Venezuela, following a 25-year production-sharing agreement ‌signed with the government earlier this month. The company plans to begin operations in the Orinoco Belt area in December.

"It is a very relevant investment" in terms of capital and expenses to maximize output recovery, Bayon said on ⁠Monday at the ​Venezuela International Oil & ⁠Gas Summit (VIOGS) in Caracas, adding that up to 1,100 wells will be reactivated and some 80 new horizontal wells could ⁠be drilled later. Bare's existing well inventory and installed infrastructure are expected to allow a redevelopment project in four ​phases, the executive added.

GeoPark said in a release earlier this month that it had access ⁠to some $700 million of liquidity and committed financing sources to fund initial investment, including $310 million of cash on hand. The ⁠transaction ​in Venezuela was financed with GeoPark equity and is expected to result in Colombia's Grupo Gilinski indirectly acquiring control of GeoPark. GeoPark sees Bare as a key step toward its long-term regional ⁠strategy, alongside projects in Colombia and Argentina.

"The incorporation of Bare and higher production at Vaca Muerta ⁠in Argentina is expected ⁠to potentially increase GeoPark's production to 75,000-85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, approximately 2.7 times current production levels," it said in the ‌release.