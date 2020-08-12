Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system to analyse data

Information technology solutions provider Mphasis announced on Wednesday it hasrecently been granted a US patent for its artificial intelligence system for tracking, managing and analysing data from unstructured data sources. The patent relates to optimised data aggregation and analytics across physical and digital data sources, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"The patented system enables enterprises to draw actionable insights at real-time from enterprise data sources such as e-mails, call centre transcripts, insurance policy documents, broker submissions, bank statements and customer complaints among others," the statement said. Generating valuable insights from these data sources is a necessity for enterprise decision-making and the invention provides for automatically generating rules and employing artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to extract, adopt, exploit and analyse data, according to the company.

The patented algorithms have been integrated as part ofMphasis NextLabssolutions such asHyperGraf, a business intelligence and analytics solution, as well asDeepInsights, a cognitive intelligence platform, the statement added.