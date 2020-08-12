Project Farming by Ritesh Rawal

Left Menu
Farming by Ritesh Rawal is the first chapter of his research through which he has been able to learn and create an education process that integrates the entire agriculture process of wheat crops with education. While concluding the launch Ritesh expressed his gratitude towards Mother Nature, he thanked all the farmers with whom he spent six-month, agriculture experts who often asked a straightforward question to know more about the intent of his work.

Innovator Ritesh Rawal, launched the first chapter of his research work, in the form of a “Box of Insights” which highlights the connection between education and agriculture. New Delhi, 12th Aug 2020: Ritesh Rawal an innovator known for his vision to change world’s education, launched the first chapter of his research work “ Farming by Ritesh Rawal” on 8th Aug 2020, during the launch he shared his learning’s in a very creative manner, through self-curated “Box on Insights” a box created by Ritesh which consists elements of his learning from the grassroots, reading material and the outcome i.e. products created by him after spending six months as an agriculturist in the wheat fields.

Ritesh Rawal who has been working in the field of education for more than 12 years is known for his unique approach towards education; an early mover, he has been one of the very few entrepreneurs from India who invested his time and energy in innovating and developing relevant new methods and approaches with a specific focus on early childhood education, he created and established a dedicated early childhood venture Dudes and Dolls, The Cosmic School in 2012, which is now a landmark in early childhood education, after the success of this venture Ritesh never looked back and started his foundation, Ritesh Rawal Foundation with a focus to do research and innovation around policy and system frameworks required for high-quality education. In Sep 2019, Ritesh also launched the concept of his upcoming senior secondary school, Adhyay. For many years Ritesh has been doing extensive research related to his education philosophy “Manifestism”, the core idea is how can we make education more relevant and closer to practicality by integrating the end to end understanding of each industry. Farming by Ritesh Rawal is the first chapter of his research through which he has been able to learn and create an education process that integrates the entire agriculture process of wheat crops with education.

While concluding the launch Ritesh expressed his gratitude towards Mother Nature, he thanked all the farmers with whom he spent six-month, agriculture experts who often asked a straightforward question to know more about the intent of his work. Ritesh is going to present the “Box of Insights” which consists of his research work to selected policymakers, industry experts from various industries, and social leaders.

