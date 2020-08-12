Left Menu
Goldman Sachs, Barclays among bidders for GM's credit card business - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:46 IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is looking to buy General Motors Co's credit card unit, which has about $3 billion in outstanding balances, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays is also among bidders for the automaker's credit card business, the report said, adding that a decision is expected in the next few weeks. (https://on.wsj.com/33Solk0)

