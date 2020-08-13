Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Left Menu
Bet Daily, a leading Asian online gaming platform collaborates with Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for its latest edition which will include international cricketers participating from across the globe.

Bet Daily, a leading Asian online gaming platform collaborates with Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for its latest edition which will include international cricketers participating from across the globe. The championship is expected to be a treat to the eyes of a cricket-enthusiast, further enabling the sports-lovers to engage in their favorite tournament from the comfort of their homes. Adding zest to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, Bet Daily will serve as the newest entrant in the tournament and is elated to announce itself as the official partner of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The significant features of this partnership will not only create thrilling content for sports fans to enjoy but also enable them to participate in various competitions that will give them the opportunity to win a fortune for themselves. CPL championship is a month-long T20 cricket tournament that will provide an opportunity to millions of spectators to create a deeper engagement in sports space. CPL is known as one of the best cricket leagues in the world that further features some of the best six teams such as Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders.

"It is our pleasure to partner with Caribbean Premier League which is not only one of the prominent T20 leagues but also welcomes international cricketers from all across the world, gathering a diversity of people under the same umbrella and empowering them via cricket to play in unison under one roof. With this collaboration, along with indulging cricket fans in an intriguing match, we intend to encourage gaming and sports leagues in the country. This association will help us in taking sports to another level while putting forward our core message to the audience," said Bet Daily Spokesperson. "This will be a very different CPL, but it is no less exciting for fans watching at home. Having innovative and engaging partners like Bet Daily will only help enhance that fan experience. We are delighted to have them on board as an official partner for the 2020 season," said Jamie Stewart, CPL's Commercial Director.

To prevent any contamination and minimize the spread of Coronavirus, CPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago, starting from the 18th of August and will witness 33 matches that will be played at two venues in the country. Bet Daily offers a gamut of e-gaming services to sports and cricket fanatics. The platform gives utmost importance to customer's satisfaction and their entertainment. With unmatched holistic experience, Bet Daily offers online games with immaculate and exceptional customer experience to the sports enthusiasts.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

