Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures
Airbus shares were down 2.1% at 0705 GMT, making the stock the worst performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index. On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would maintain the tariffs on Airbus and other European goods despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:39 IST
Shares in European planemaker Airbus fell on Thursday after the U.S. government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on the company's aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods. Airbus shares were down 2.1% at 0705 GMT, making the stock the worst performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would maintain the tariffs on Airbus and other European goods despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies. Airbus said it "profoundly regrets" the U.S. decision to keep tariffs in place on its aircraft.
