Left Menu
Development News Edition

From birth of an Innovative Idea To Becoming An Amazon Bestseller: The 60-Day Journey

This very thought tormented Zaid Naim, a BBA student at Bennett University (BU) inducing him to ideate with his mentors at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and BU Hatchery, their in-house incubation centre; to develop a contactless safety tool for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | India | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:52 IST
From birth of an Innovative Idea To Becoming An Amazon Bestseller: The 60-Day Journey
Amazon Image Credit: ANI

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases scale newer records with each passing day, in the next phase of lockdown, authorities of most States are considering relaxing curfew hours and opening up malls, multiplexes, restaurants and places of worship in a bid to revive the economy. Would you feel safe to venture out? When you go out in public places, you are bound to touch entry handles, open lift doors, push lift buttons, touch ATM buttons, push shopping carts, open car door handles, carry grocery bags, touch light switches etc. With the dreaded unseen virus lurching around every corner, things we did causally in the not so distant past, need to be done very cautiously today. This very thought tormented Zaid Naim, a BBA student at Bennett University (BU) inducing him to ideate with his mentors at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and BU Hatchery, their in-house incubation centre; to develop a contactless safety tool for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The simple and innovative product easily safeguards everyone from the deadly virus, by avoiding direct contact of handles & buttons at public places

Speaking about his innovation, Zaid said, "It is all about your belief & faith and I was determined to try irrespective of the success or failure for this social cause. My idea of C-Safekey has been powered by Bennett Hatchery and I would especially like to thank Mr Manish Mathur and Dr Vinod Shastri for mentoring me." Advanced technology-enabled digital initiatives for effective learning and research engagements adopted by Bennett University enabled Zaid to stay in touch with his mentors who guided him as he worked to develop and launch C-Safekey during the nationwide lockdown. After spending almost 120 hours & hand drawing 20-30 different concepts, Zaid froze on the current C-SAFEKEY™ design. After this the most important part was choosing the right material to make the key. He spent hours on research and ideation with his mentors at the Bennett Hatchery and together they zeroed in on the material and decided to use a solid brass alloy that has antimicrobial properties due to its 70% copper composition; and to make the key sturdy and durable decided to do sand casting. Zaid then tested the few prototypes he had built with the help of family and friends. Based on their feedback he went back to the drawing board and reworked on modifying the design to ensure that the C-Safekey would not hurt the fingers even after heavy and prolonged use like pushing heavy doors, carts, etc. In less than two months the C-Safekey was ready for mass production and this innovative product developed in-house at the BU Hatchery, has made it to the Amazon Bestsellers list in no time. You can personalize the C-Safekey with your name or logo and it comes in a handy pack with its own polish bottle. C-Safekey is ideal for opening sliding doors, pulling down or up lever-type handles, pressing buttons on elevators and ATMs, and more. In particular, its front-located stylus point is suitable for use on all types of public touch-screens. The thoughtfully designed, lightweight, and conveniently sized C-Safekey helps in avoiding contact with potentially contaminated surfaces and is easy to carry around on your keychain or inside your bag. At Bennett University, we are blessed to have students with entrepreneurial zeal, which we further nurture at Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) to help them develop meaningful businesses. Zaid is one such student with a family business background who even in the current COVID 19 pandemic, could convert adversity into opportunity", says one of Zaid's mentors, Mr Manish Mathur - Sr. Manager, CIE, Bennett University

"Choose the cool C-Safekey to overcome frustrations of the no-touch norm and enter the post lockdown world in style. With its ultra-sleek finishing and desirable looks, C-Safekey is arguably the best post-COVID gift to anyone you care for, especially your staff and team members", says Dr Vinod Shastri, Head Academics & Research - Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, BU. Zaid is not the only student who has converted his dream into a reality. Established in 2016 by Times of India Group, Bennett University has a thriving start-up culture under Bennett Hatchery, the in-house business incubation centre. In a short history of 3 years, two other students' start-ups from Bennett University have already raised external funding of ~USD 3 Million and are running commercial operations today. Business enablers, domain specialists and industry experts mentor students at the Hatchery. Not only that, seed funding up to Rs. 10 Lacs is made available for promising Startups. The Hatchery also facilitates participation in national competitions, global boot-camps, visits to Accelerators and talks by Start-ups/VCs for budding entrepreneurs. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple readies subscription bundles to boost services- Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone makers digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The bundles, dubbed Apple One inside the...

Equity indices end marginally lower, Eicher Motors dips 2.3 pc

Equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Thursday but ended marginally lower due to profit booking in select stocks. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 59 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310 while the Nifty 50 closed 8 point...

NoPaperForms Marks Three Years with ESOP Announcement Worth over USD2 Million

Founder and CEO, Naveen Goyal shared his vision for the company in his 3-minute video clip to employees on the eve of the companys third year of operationsGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaIn a recent development, Founder and CEO...

CRPF to launch organ donation drive on Aug 14

The countrys largest paramilitary force, CRPF, will launch a mega campaign to raise awarness about organ donation amongst its about 3.25 lakh personnel on Friday, officials said. The voluntary mission will culminate on the national orga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020