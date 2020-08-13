Left Menu
Jana Small Finance Bank offers 90% LTV on Gold Loan

The current announcement will go a long way in boosting the confidence of our customers in current times and help in cementing strong relationships with them." Jana Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank catering to more than 40 lakh customers served by 15000+ employees over 400 bank branches and 200 Asset centres in 22 states and union territories.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 90% LTV on Gold Loan
- Gives unbeatable high loan per gram rate of Rs. 4219 BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jana Small Finance Bank today announced 90% LTV (Loan to Value) on Gold Loan and unbeatable highest per gram rate of Rs. 4219. The LTV announcement is in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's permission to allow only Scheduled Commercial Banks to offer 90% LTV on Gold Loan. This move from Jana Bank gives fabulous opportunity for the customers to avail highest loan amount for the same gold ornaments instantly. Staying true to the bank's promise of valuing the hard earned money of its customers, the Bank is also offering gold loan at low interest rate starting at 0.92% per month and gives cash disbursement upto Rs. 2 lakhs making it a truly unbeatable package.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sandeep Arora, Head, Marketing & Products, said, "This move from the bank which is in line with RBI's announcement for Scheduled Commercial Banks only will allow our customers to get 20% higher loan amount with their same amount of gold." "As a bank we believe in building relationship with our customers and describe our accounts as 'Khata Nahi, Nata' reinforcing our focus on customer relationship over a mere account transaction. The current announcement will go a long way in boosting the confidence of our customers in current times and help in cementing strong relationships with them." Jana Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank catering to more than 40 lakh customers served by 15000+ employees over 400 bank branches and 200 Asset centres in 22 states and union territories. The bank has been serving the underbanked customers through various products including zero balance savings accounts, fixed deposits with attractive interest rates, collateral free loans and affordable housing loan schemes. About Jana Small Finance Bank : Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS), is headquartered in Bengaluru and has over a decade of existence.

It is one of the 10 financial institutions which had received in-principal approval from the RBI for a Small Finance Bank in 2015. Jana Small Finance Bank received final banking license in April 2017; it started banking operations on March 28, 2018. Currently, the bank is serving 40 lakh customers across 22 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India.

For more details, visit, https://www.janabank.com Awards and recognition: • In 2018, Capital Finance International (CFI.co) adjudged the Jana Small Finance Bank as The Best Inclusive Financial Services - India 2018 in London • In 2017, JFS was featured in 'Fortune - The Top 500' as the largest corporations in India and was awarded as India's Distinctive Goodwill Brand for 2017. In the same year, CNBC awarded JFS for Best Financial Sector Transaction ADB Private Sector. • In 2016, VC Circle awarded JFS with the 'Best Financial Services firm in India' • In 2015, Palladium inducted JFS into the 2015 Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame. It is considered the preeminent award for strategy execution and the oldest of the Balanced Scorecard award programs.

