AirAsia implementing robotic process automation to raise productivity, reduce errors

Malaysian airlines group AirAsia on Thursday said it is implementing robotic process automation (RPA), which will help it increase productivity, reduce errors and redeploy resources to higher-value functions as it aims for higher cost savings and a better revenue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Malaysian airlines group AirAsia on Thursday said it is implementing robotic process automation (RPA), which will help it increase productivity, reduce errors and redeploy resources to higher-value functions as it aims for higher cost savings and a better revenue. The new technology platform, which is part of the airline's digital acceleration programme, is being deployed in collaboration with Silicon Valley and India-based enterprise automation platform JIFFY.ai, AirAsia said in a release.

Business process automation represents the next step forward in AirAsia group's ongoing digital transformation process across the organisation, which has been going on since 2016. AirAsia group, in the release, said it has already implemented end-to-end contactless procedures to facilitate essential travel.

These procedures include contactless payment kiosks, enhanced features on the AirAsia mobile app and contactless kiosks in all operating airports across Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan, it added. Following the adoption of the technology, with the contactless kiosks, guests making their essential travel can print their boarding pass and baggage tag after checking-in online on airasia.com or through the mobile app, ensuring a full contactless check-in process, it said.

The enhanced AirAsia mobile app enables travelers to scan their passports via the app itself, further facilitating a contactless check-in process with more features to be progressively added moving forward, said the release. "The implementation of RPA followed a review of AirAsia's internal processes and workflows, which showed that business process automation can be done easily with the right tools in place," AirAsia quoted Chief Transformation Officer Azli Mohamed as saying in the release.

"At AirAsia, we continuously seek to push the boundaries of innovation. RPA will allow our workforce to automate mundane and repetitive tasks, which will free up valuable time to focus on other tasks that require thinking and experience-based judgment," Mohammed said. RPA will enable the airline to increase productivity, reduce errors and redeploy resources to higher-value functions, he said adding that all these benefits will ultimately translate into sizeable cost-savings and topline revenue growth.

The implementation leverages JIFFY.ai's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled automation platform, which brings intelligent automation, intelligent document processing and analytics together in a single solution, the airline added. "We are delighted to have been chosen as the partner for AirAsia to help them in their digital transformation journey," said Babu Sivadasan, co-founder and CEO, JIFFY.ai.

Among departments identified to-date include AirAsia Global Shared Services, which expects to achieve significant cost savings and efficiency gains within 180 days of the RPA adoption, the airline said in the release.

