Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani warns of growth being hit if rural-to-urban migration is not checked

Addressing students of Anand-based Institute of Rural Management in Gujarat, he called for cluster-based policies and adoption of digital technologies to promote agriculture and food processing units. "The total number of migrant workers in India exceeds 100 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:44 IST
Adani warns of growth being hit if rural-to-urban migration is not checked

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday said India's growth may be hampered unless rural-to-urban migration is not tackled by developing a model to keep local population employed locally in rural areas. Addressing students of Anand-based Institute of Rural Management in Gujarat, he called for cluster-based policies and adoption of digital technologies to promote agriculture and food processing units.

"The total number of migrant workers in India exceeds 100 million. One in four workers in India is a migrant. Some migration is beneficial. However, unless we tackle the issue of continued increase in rural-to-urban migration, India's growth will be hampered," he said. The rural-urban imbalance reflects the inequality of opportunities that need to be addressed, he added.

"I am sure all of you vividly remember the recent moving images of tens of millions of migrant workers trying to get back to their villages because of the COVID-19 crisis," he said. "More than ever before, we must now develop a model of a rural economy wherein local populations can be employed locally. This will mean that we need to rethink how our local economies are structured and clustered." Adani, who heads India's largest infrastructure conglomerate that spans from ports to power, cited the example of Israel that merged learnings from a rural kibbutz-based culture with modern technology and made self-sufficiency an absolute mantra. "The COVID-19 crisis has forced upon us a chance to rethink the rural development model," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined a vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Agriculture' that calls for transforming farmers into entrepreneurs. "India already has a head start as the world's largest producer of milk, pulses, banana, mango and papaya, and the second-largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, groundnut, vegetables, fruit and cotton. This is a great launchpad," he said.

At the same time, there are four underlying challenges — shrinking arable land as a result of over-cultivation, overgrazing, urbanisation, and chemical overuse; unpredictability as a result of climate change, water availability and the knock-on impact on output; current lack of productivity and supply chain inefficiencies; and shortage of value-adding processing facilities in terms of numbers, scale, and locations. "The common opinion is that success in agriculture is based on scale. While this is generally true, recent advances in areas like digitisation, seed quality, and weather forecasting, combined with smart policymaking and general public awareness, have opened up the agriculture sector in several ways," he said.

Outlining the aspects that will define the agriculture landscape, he said there is an increasing realisation that the concept of clustering and agriculture efficiency go hand-in-hand. "Cluster policies are crucial for small-scale farmers and agribusiness. It enables them to achieve higher productivity, higher value-added production, and to minimise the back-breaking costs of logistics, storage, wastage, and interference from the middlemen," he said.

India is made up of over 700 districts and each district is a potential self-sufficient microcluster, he said. A cluster is a geographic concentration of interconnected businesses and institutions that help build an array of competitive entities.

This approach can be used to develop targeted clusters of 15 to 20 proximate villages with populations of 30-40 lakh, he said. Adani said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed fundamental faultines in the current way societies engage and consume.

"Going ahead, globalisation and trade will be different, national and international policies will be different, healthcare will be different, and supply chains will be different," he said. However, India will continue its journey to be the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

Stating that food processing is key, he said the unorganised food processing sector in India comprises about 25 lakh units, 66 per cent of which are in rural areas. These units contribute 74 per cent of employment in this sector.

"While India is the second-largest food producer in the world, less than 10 per cent of the total produce is processed into value-added products. As a comparison, the US processes 65 per cent. Developing countries such as the Philippines, and Brazil process as much as 75 per cent of their produce," he said. He also added that the primary reasons for India's low food processing numbers is the lack of processing facilities at the right locations.

This has a cascading impact on storage, wastage, and price realisation..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection

Visa services provider VFS Global on Thursday announced the launch of an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection in association with certified medical laboratories in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. As borders reopen and ...

956 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,49,460; death toll climbs to 4,167

Delhi recorded 956 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the citys infection tally to over 1.49 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authorities&#160;said. However, the number of tests conducted on ...

Faceless tax assessment to promote transparency, empower honest taxpayers: India Inc 

Faceless tax assessment and appeals unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will promote transparency and certainty, and empower honest taxpayers, India Inc and experts said. In a major overhaul of tax administration, Modi unve...

BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Gehlot govt tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia told a press con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020