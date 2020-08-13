Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow futures turn positive after jobless claims slip below 1 million

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.75 points, or 0.51%. Moments before the data, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.11% and Dow e-minis were down 41 points, or 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.27%.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow futures turn positive after jobless claims slip below 1 million

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow index turned positive on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.08% and Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.06%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.75 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.11% and Dow e-minis were down 41 points, or 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.27%.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs engage in wordy duel over riots in Bengaluru

A war of words between Chamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Krishnaraja BJP MLA S A Ramadass broke out over the riots in Bengaluru which left three dead in police firing. Condemning the violence, Khan, in a tweet, insisted on ...

Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found killed

Four people have been charged after two goats were fatally attacked by dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete, authorities in Virginia said. The charges were filed in Spotsylvania County, The Free Lance-Sta...

Soccer-Celtic sign Swiss striker Ajeti from West Ham

Celtic have signed Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from Premier League side West Ham United on a four-year deal, the Scottish Premiership champions announced on Thursday. Celtic did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported ...

Russia says outside forces trying to destabilise Belarus

Russia said on Thursday it was concerned by the situation in Belarus and said there were attempts by outside forces to meddle in and destabilise the country following Sundays contested election.Belarus on Thursday began releasing some of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020