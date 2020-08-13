AP embarking on comprehensive survey to map industry's needs

The Andhra Pradesh government is embarking on a Samagra Parishrama Survey 2020 (comprehensive industrial survey) to capture industry requirements that will map the need for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour across the state and sectors. The SPS is also aimed at understanding the industrial requirements objectively and capturing the current manufacturing scenario, covering all categories of industries in the state.

After the SPS, a unique Parishrama Aadhar number will be issued for each industrial unit for use by various regulatory and facilitation departments in the government, according to Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Infrastructure) R Karikal Valaven. The survey will capture details of (industrial) promoter, sector, investment, import and export, power requirement, credit requirement, employee and skills profile, re-skilling requirement and marketing and financial practices.

"The SPS is also intended to understand and collect data related to improving production and productivity of industries.It will help us identify gaps in the supply chain of the industrial units and bridge them. Export and import profiling of the industrial unit will also be undertaken," Valaven said.

The Special Chief Secretary said effort would be to identify industry-relevant jobs with certain levels of desired skills and the gap in availability. Workforce skills in tune with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and re-skilling and apprenticeship requirements in the industry would also be assessed.

The AP State Skill Development Corporation would take up skilling and re-skilling programmes to impart industry-demanded skills for relevant job roles as per NSQF standards. After collating the SPS data, the industries department would make available information on forward and backward linkages to the existing and future entrepreneurs by building a GIS module that would eventually help in industrial clustering and zoning, Valaven said.

He said the SPS exercise would be completed by October 15 and the results published by October 30. While a committee headed by the Collector and District Magistrate would oversee the exercise at the district level, a committee headed by the Director of Industries would monitor the entire activity at the state level, the Special Chief Secretary added.