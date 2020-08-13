Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation rises to 6.93 pc in July on higher food prices

Retail inflation rose to 6.93 per cent in July, mainly driven by rising prices of food items like vegetables, pulses, meat and fish, government data showed on Thursday. Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said the CPI remains above RBI's target range mainly due to uptick in food inflation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:15 IST
Retail inflation rises to 6.93 pc in July on higher food prices
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Retail inflation rose to 6.93 per cent in July, mainly driven by rising prices of food items like vegetables, pulses, meat and fish, government data showed on Thursday. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.15 per cent in July 2019. Retail inflation for June has been revised upwards to 6.23 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.09 per cent, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to keep the CPI-based inflation at 4 per cent (+,- 2 per cent). Retail inflation has remained above the 4 per cent mark since October 2019. Last week, the Reserve Bank had kept interest rates on hold to contain elevated inflation. The central bank mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy. As per the NSO data, inflation in rural India was 7.04 per cent, while in urban areas it was 6.84 per cent during July, translating into a combined rate of price rise of 6.93 per cent. The rate of price rise in 'meat and fish' segment was 18.81 per cent in July over the same month last year. Similarly, the annual inflation was 12.41 per cent in 'oils and fats' and 11.29 per cent in vegetables. The annual inflation in the food basket was 9.62 per cent, the data showed. In the 'fuel and light' segment, the CPI-based inflation stood at 2.8 per cent. As the various COVID-19-related restrictions were gradually lifted and non-essential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved. NSO collected prices from 1,054 (95 per cent) urban markets and 1,089 (92 per cent) villages during the month of July 2020, an official release said. The price data are usually collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and selected 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of the Field Operations Division of NSO, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on a weekly roster. Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA, said the CPI inflation hardened to a sharper-than-anticipated level, led by core items that are still adjusting to the new demand-supply dynamics, even as the increase in food inflation was along expected lines. "As expected, the soaring vegetable prices amidst heavy rainfall and localised lockdowns, contributed to the spike in food inflation in July 2020, which is expected to soften somewhat in the ongoing month," she said. Nayar opined that the stabilisation in prices of crude oil and retail fuels in recent weeks would ease the incremental pressure on the CPI inflation in the ongoing month. Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuite Ratings & Research, said inflationary concerns may lead to a delay in further rate cuts and can raise the risks of stagflation. "It is also expected to have an adverse impact on bond yields in the near term and may trigger the higher use of liquidity and yield management tools to optimise the cost of government's borrowings," Chowdhury said. Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said the CPI remains above RBI's target range mainly due to uptick in food inflation. While the nationwide lockdown is easing, food inflation still remains a concern as regional lockdowns still persist, he said. "Eventually, with better monsoon and further easing of lockdown, we can expect inflation to come under RBI's target range. But until the CPI hovers above 6 per cent, RBI will remain hesitant on cutting repo rate," Gupta added. Nish Bhatt, founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International, said high inflation despite lockdown and low fuel prices is a cause of worry and may affect the central bank's ability to act on rates going forward.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO Chief Scientist bats for focus on contact tracing, testing in fight against COVID-19

The battle against COVID-19 was long drawn and the focus should continue on early contact tracing, testing and prevention measures, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO, Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday told her, Puducherry Lt...

Kozhikode plane crash: Five-member inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board AAIB said on Thursday it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Keralas Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the ...

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...

Grasim Industries approves Rs 1,615-cr capex plans for FY21

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a capex plan of Rs 1,615 crore for the ongoing fiscal in view of business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its earnings statement, the company specifies cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020