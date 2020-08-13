Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI tightens norms for core investment companies

The RBI also said the parent CIC in the group or the CIC with the largest asset size, in case there is no identifiable parent CIC in the group, shall constitute a Group Risk Management Committee (GRMC).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:54 IST
RBI tightens norms for core investment companies

The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with revised guidelines for Core Investment Companies (CICs) under which the number of layers of CICs within a group will be restricted to two. A CIC is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of acquisition of shares and securities. It holds not less than 90 per cent of its net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies. Under the revised norms, the CICs will be required to set up a Group Risk Management Committee and maintain a functional website containing basic information about themselves and the group. The revised guidelines are based on the recommendations of a Working Group (WG) to set up under former corporate affairs secretary Tapan Ray to review the regulatory and supervisory framework for CICs, the RBI said. In order to address the complexity in group structures and existence of multiple CICs within a group, the RBI has “decided that the number of layers of CICs within a Group (including the parent CIC) shall be restricted to two, irrespective of the extent of direct or indirect holding/ control exercised by a CIC in the other CIC." As per the revised guidelines, if a CIC makes any direct/ indirect equity investment in another CIC, it will be deemed as a layer for the investing CIC. The RBI further said the existing entities will be required to reorganise their business structure and adhere to the revised guideline latest by March 31, 2023. The RBI also said the parent CIC in the group or the CIC with the largest asset size, in case there is no identifiable parent CIC in the group, shall constitute a Group Risk Management Committee (GRMC). "The GRMC shall report to the Board of the CIC that constitutes it and shall meet at least once in a quarter," it said. Among other responsibilities, the GRMC will analyse the material risks to which the group, its businesses and subsidiaries are exposed. Also, a CIC with asset size of more than Rs 5,000 crore has to appoint a chief risk officer (CRO) with clearly specified roles and responsibilities.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues new crackdown on charter flights to Cuba

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will suspend additional charter flights to Cuba to up U.S. economic pressure on the Cuban government.The order suspends all charter flights between the United States and all airports in Cu...

Mayawati defends BSP's 'upkeep' work at Lucknow Prerna Kendra

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday defended her partys cleaning and renovation work at some memorials of party founder Kanshi Ram in Lucknow, saying people do not like the worsening conditions of statues at public places for the want of prope...

U.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission

The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between ...

IIT-Ropar develops room disinfection device

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar on Thursday said they have developed a room disinfection device in collaboration with a private company. Working with Momentum India Private Limited, the indigenous device harnesses the germicidal e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020