Amazon India launches Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:54 IST
E-commerce giant Amazon India on Thursday said it has launched Amazon Pharmacy, marking its entry into the online medicine segment that has significant traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service is being launched in Bengaluru initially and may be scaled up to other cities in the future.

"As part of our commitment to fulfil the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru allowing customers to order prescription-based medication, in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers," an Amazon spokesperson said. This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home, the spokesperson said.

E-pharmacies need to register with the Central Licencing Authority for selling prescription drugs online. Amazon India is expected to partner with licence holders for offering the pharmacy service. Healthtech start-ups like 1mg, PharmEasy and Medlife have seen strong growth in the past few months as people turned to online platforms to order their medicines while maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic.

