Sensex opens with surge of 122 points
The Sensex opened at 38,432 points, with a surge of 122 points on Friday. Nifty on the other hand, opened at 11,340 with a gain of 40 points.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:09 IST
The Sensex opened at 38,432 points, with a surge of 122 points on Friday. Nifty on the other hand, opened at 11,340 with a gain of 40 points.
Currently, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is trading at 38,389, up by 78.30 points, while the Nifty is trading at 11,329, which is up by 28.95 points.
Sun Pharma, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro were the top three gains in BSE currently, while in NSE Cipla, Sun Pharma and Shree Cement Limited were in top three in Nifty.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- Nifty
- Bombay Stock Exchange
- Sun Pharma
- Reliance
- Larsen & Toubro
ALSO READ
Sensex cracks by 335 points but pharma stocks outperform
Sensex crashes by 667 points, Bandhan Bank dips by 10 pc
Sensex jumps 748 points, Reliance Industries spurts 7.4 pc
Sensex rallies over 500 pts after RBI policy outcome; Nifty tops 11,200
Sensex surges 362 pts post RBI policy; Nifty tops 11,200