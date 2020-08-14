Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar finds support as coronavirus, China data sap confidence

China's retail sales unexpectedly extended their fall into a seventh month in July and industrial output missed expectations - suggesting bumps in even the world's most promising rebound. The mood had the dollar within reach of snapping a seven-week losing streak against the risk-sensitive Aussie , which has settled around $0.7149 and is flat for the week.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:51 IST
FOREX-Dollar finds support as coronavirus, China data sap confidence

The dollar steadied on Friday as a jump in U.S. bond yields and a drag on sentiment from lacklustre Chinese economic data put the brakes on a selldown of the world's reserve currency. China's retail sales unexpectedly extended their fall into a seventh month in July and industrial output missed expectations - suggesting bumps in even the world's most promising rebound.

The mood had the dollar within reach of snapping a seven-week losing streak against the risk-sensitive Aussie , which has settled around $0.7149 and is flat for the week. Tepid demand in a long-dated U.S. government bond auction on Thursday has also extended a surge in Treasury yields that has drawn some investors - especially from Japan - back to dollars.

The yen is on course for its weakest week against the dollar in two months and is down about 0.9% at 106.84 from last Friday's close. The biggest loser has been the kiwi, which was pressured at $0.6538, as the country faces a fresh coronavirus outbreak and after the central bank this week flagged increased bond buying and again mentioned the prospect of negative rates.

"Risk sentiment is slowing down," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer. "It's too early to say the whole (dollar) downtrend is over...but it's got potential and at the very least it's putting a cap on the Aussie and kiwi." Troubling signs also emerged on the health front in Asia, with 29 new cases in previously virus-free New Zealand prompting an extension of Auckland's lockdown and the biggest daily jump in new cases in South Korea since March.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar remains 0.2% lower for the week, but it has appeared to arrest a slide that has it about 9.5% below its March peak. DIVERGENCE

Preliminary European employment and GDP numbers due at 0900 GMT and U.S. retail sales figures at 1230 GMT are the next set of data for investors to parse for signs of divergence between the U.S. and European recoveries. Gathering faith in Europe's rebound, and doubts in the United States as the virus spreads and politicians remain deadlocked over the next relief package, have kept the euro firm even as the dollar has been able to bounce a bit elsewhere.

A fall last week in the number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States to below one million was welcome surprise, but with some 30 million out of work and stimulus plans stalled the outlook remains grim. The euro hung on at $1.1816 in the Asia session on Friday and the pound was also steady at $1.3062, as investors have sought to focus on a rebound in growth in June rather than the diabolical quarterly contraction.

Another element of divergence has opened up in the Tasman Sea, where central banks on either side - in Australia and New Zealand - are striking quite a different tone. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) sparked a bond rally this week by promising to extend its own purchases and, next week, speed them up as well.

And while the RBNZ talked about sub-zero rates, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe re-iterated on Friday that fiscal support was what's needed. "(The RBNZ) are pro-active," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"And if they want something they don't sit on their hands to see how things evolve, they make it happen, or at least they try. This to me is why AUD/NZD is likely going higher," he said. The Aussie last sat at a 22-month high of NZ$1.10941 , having forged nearly 1% this week and the spread between Australian and New Zealand 10-year debt, at 28 basis points, is at its widest since May. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American Aman Gupta reaches quarter-final of US Amateurs

Marching on in splendid fashion at the US Amateurs, Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta won both his matches to enter the quarter final of one of most prestigious amateur tournaments in the world. The 21-year-old Gupta, one of the last player...

SC holds lawyer Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against judiciary

The Supreme Court on Friday held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear on August 20 the arguments on quantum of sent...

Eicher Motors shares tank nearly 5 pc on weak Q1 numbers

Shares of Eicher Motors on Friday tanked nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock tumbled 4.54 per cent to Rs 20,686.05 on the BSE.At the NSE, it plun...

Cricket-Australia confirms England tour, Maxwell returns to squad

Australia confirmed on Friday next months limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020