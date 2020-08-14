Kenya Railways expects Sh370.4 mln per year from 240km Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line

Kenya Railways expects to generate more than Sh370.4 million per year from the revived 240km Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line, according to a news report by The Star.

The newly refurbished Sh1.8 billion railway line is expected to pave the way for cheaper and safer transportation of fuel to the Central Region Economic Bloc.

It will also improve the economy of the region by providing efficient and faster transportation of agricultural produce to the market.

Petroleum products being the key cargo for this line, Kenya Railways will be charging about Sh82,000 for a single 50-tonne of the fuel tank, with a tonne costing Sh1,640.

While on a familiarisation tour of the line on August 12, Petroleum CS John Munyes has said the transportation of petroleum products through the train will help solve some of the challenges such as adulteration. It will also remove trucks from the road.

"This is a milestone as the line will also help sectors such as agriculture and mining," he said.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the refurbishment of the old meter-gauge railway will open a new chapter in the region's economy.

"This is what we need. The counties in Central Region Economic Bloc where the line is passing have an economic value of Sh2.7 trillion," Muriithi said at Nanyuki.