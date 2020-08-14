Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Railways expects Sh370.4 mln per year from 240km Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:54 IST
Kenya Railways expects Sh370.4 mln per year from 240km Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenya Railways expects to generate more than Sh370.4 million per year from the revived 240km Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line, according to a news report by The Star.

The newly refurbished Sh1.8 billion railway line is expected to pave the way for cheaper and safer transportation of fuel to the Central Region Economic Bloc.

It will also improve the economy of the region by providing efficient and faster transportation of agricultural produce to the market.

Petroleum products being the key cargo for this line, Kenya Railways will be charging about Sh82,000 for a single 50-tonne of the fuel tank, with a tonne costing Sh1,640.

While on a familiarisation tour of the line on August 12, Petroleum CS John Munyes has said the transportation of petroleum products through the train will help solve some of the challenges such as adulteration. It will also remove trucks from the road.

"This is a milestone as the line will also help sectors such as agriculture and mining," he said.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the refurbishment of the old meter-gauge railway will open a new chapter in the region's economy.

"This is what we need. The counties in Central Region Economic Bloc where the line is passing have an economic value of Sh2.7 trillion," Muriithi said at Nanyuki.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.&...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Jackets rebound, even series with LightningOliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Ta...

Pak's Independence Day is Black Day for Balochistan: Baloch People's Congress president

Pakistans Independence Day is Black Day in the history of humankind as the countrys Army continues to kill, rob, rape, convert people and grab lands of Baloch people. August 14 is the day when the converted Punjabis divided their own countr...

DCW Limited announces Q1FY21 results with 60% PAT growth QoQ

PVC C-PVC leads the performance MUMBAI, India, Aug. 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- DCW Limited the Company or DCW, a speciality chemicals company headquartered in Mumbai, declared the financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2020 on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020