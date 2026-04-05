Allegations and Defamation: A Political Showdown in Assam

At a press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi intensified their political offensive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They challenged Sarma to clarify allegations that his family possesses undisclosed properties and companies abroad, highlighting potential electoral violations.

The controversy erupted just days ahead of state polls, with Sarma vowing to file a defamation suit against Khera. Congress, however, insists on a deeper inquiry by a Special Investigation Team to uncover the truth about the alleged foreign assets and ownership of multiple passports.

Amidst the escalating tensions, both Sarma and his wife denied the allegations. The political contest underscores a fierce battle for accountability, with Congress urging a systemic review as citizens prepare to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)