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Allegations and Defamation: A Political Showdown in Assam

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi demand Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma address claims regarding his family's alleged foreign assets and multiple passports. The accusations led Sarma to announce plans for a defamation lawsuit. The Congress urges the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:00 IST
Allegations and Defamation: A Political Showdown in Assam
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  • India

At a press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi intensified their political offensive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They challenged Sarma to clarify allegations that his family possesses undisclosed properties and companies abroad, highlighting potential electoral violations.

The controversy erupted just days ahead of state polls, with Sarma vowing to file a defamation suit against Khera. Congress, however, insists on a deeper inquiry by a Special Investigation Team to uncover the truth about the alleged foreign assets and ownership of multiple passports.

Amidst the escalating tensions, both Sarma and his wife denied the allegations. The political contest underscores a fierce battle for accountability, with Congress urging a systemic review as citizens prepare to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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