Election Kit Controversy Sparks Clashes in Kerala
In the run-up to the Kerala Assembly polls, allegations of household kit distribution by the BJP fueled tensions in Thrissur district. Clashes erupted between BJP and the opposition UDF and LDF activists at a godown where kits were allegedly stored. The EC is investigating the matter.
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Allegations of illegal household kit distribution have ignited tensions in Kerala's Thrissur district just days before the Assembly elections. The controversy escalated into physical clashes between BJP activists and their UDF and LDF counterparts in Manaloor constituency.
Activists from UDF and LDF laid siege to a godown in Vadanappally, demanding the arrest of BJP leaders present there, including local actor Devan. They accused the BJP of preparing over 4,000 kits for distribution to influence voters.
The Election Commission has launched an investigation, registering a case under electoral laws after authorities uncovered unauthorized kit distributions. While BJP representatives deny involvement, opposition leaders demand a comprehensive probe into this alleged misuse of resources during the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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