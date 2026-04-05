Election Kit Controversy Sparks Clashes in Kerala

Allegations of illegal household kit distribution have ignited tensions in Kerala's Thrissur district just days before the Assembly elections. The controversy escalated into physical clashes between BJP activists and their UDF and LDF counterparts in Manaloor constituency.

Activists from UDF and LDF laid siege to a godown in Vadanappally, demanding the arrest of BJP leaders present there, including local actor Devan. They accused the BJP of preparing over 4,000 kits for distribution to influence voters.

The Election Commission has launched an investigation, registering a case under electoral laws after authorities uncovered unauthorized kit distributions. While BJP representatives deny involvement, opposition leaders demand a comprehensive probe into this alleged misuse of resources during the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)