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Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Accuses Congress of Disparaging Remarks

The BJP alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge insulted people in Gujarat and North India by labeling them 'illiterate.' As the Kerala assembly elections approach, BJP leaders accuse Congress of perpetuating divide-and-rule politics. Tensions rise with allegations of past divisive statements by Congress representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:04 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Accuses Congress of Disparaging Remarks
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a fierce critique against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after he purportedly referred to people in Gujarat and North India as 'illiterate'. This accusation comes amid heightened political rivalry leading up to the Kerala assembly elections.

During a rally in Idukki district, Kharge emphasized the education level of the people in Kerala, contrasting it unfavorably with the literacy rates of other regions. His comments have ignited a firestorm, drawing sharp rebukes from BJP members.

Prominent BJP figures like Sudhanshu Trivedi argue that such statements display Congress's divide-and-rule strategy. The incident draws larger attention to longstanding rivalries and underlines internal political dynamics as the elections near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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