Dr Sunita Dube introduces WE DOCTORS - DIGI HEALTH CARD

Doctors around the globe have been working very hard in order to contain the virus for the past five months. Earlier this year, in February, when coronavirus started taking gigantic proportions, engulfing one country after another, Dr Sunita Dube, MD Radiologist &Healthcare Entrepreneur and the Founder of MedscapeIndia stood up and took stock of the situation.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, and also the fact that doctors, the first in the line of defence, too would be vulnerable to the disease, Dr Dube began a nation-wide campaign called, 'WE DOCTORS', to help her community. In India, the challenges of COVID-19 are exacerbated by the density of population, poverty, lack of education, and hygiene culture. To help the public and support those on the frontline, over 10,000 healthcare professionals via MedscapeIndia have actively joined the nationwide 'WE DOCTORS' healthcare campaign.

With the success of 'WE DOCTORS' campaign, Dr Dube being the driving force along with a team of doctors will be introducing, 'WE DOCTORS DIGI HEALTH CARD'- a lifelong health card for anyone in the world, not just limited to India or a particular age group. The entire program is developed by Dolphiin Healthcare along with highly committed associates.

The card will act as an access to the collaborative platform by healthcare professionals with an aim to offer 24/7 healthcare support to people via modern technology infrastructure and data-driven-approach. We Doctors Digi Health Card will be available on WeDoctors.net. In the first phase, they will issue one million DHCs with the first lot of 10,000 cards in the national MedscapeIndia Awards on October 10th, 2020. Every DHC user comes with an individual unique health ID and avails healthcare consulting hours with our network of 5000 doctors.

This initiative is sure to take India to global and bring global to local. This health card will uniquely identify an individual and will connect him/her to all facilities available on the platform. The aim is to onboard healthcare workers on the platform by 2030.

Dr Dube's vision and Mission Wellness 2030 is not just a ten-year plan, it's a vision to make India a healthy nation and the leading country in the medical space. Individuals can access doctors' global network, and get their opinion from anywhere in the world through Digi Health Card. They can also avail of all physical facilities in a digital way.

Our Prime Minister has always supported strengthening the initiatives in healthcare. With the launch of WE DOCTORS & FIT INDIA Wellness Mission 2030, we aim to create and raise health and wellness awareness in masses and provide easy and affordable medical support. We strive to make our country a leading nation in the Wellness and Healthcare sector with the vision of creating a Healthy Nation: Physically, Intellectually, and Mentally.

To bring about a change in society has always been Dr Dube's motive for all these years. She wishes to contribute to our country becoming a safe, healthy, and a wonderful place for people to live in and she has a plan for the same with the Mission Wellness 2030. We Doctors Digi Health Card will consist of an Individual's all health records that will be securely saved in a cloud platform. All data will be encrypted, and data will be associated with the unique card number.

The same card can be used to book appointments, get medicine, get lab reports, get blood from blood banks. Individuals can share their health records for a limited period with consent validated via OTP. The idea is to offer every individual of the planet with easy access to health query addressable and guidance for better health by taking into account their key healthcare concerns, challenges, environment, and social conditions.

Leveraging on the modern technology infrastructure We Doctors will redefine how both patients and doctors receive and deliver medical care by helping every individual, family, and community to quickly consult, diagnose and monitor health-related problems with the right expert at the right time. Broadly speaking the key agenda of the We Doctors Platform being;

1. Offering 24/7 doctors support to the globe through the network of five hundred plus thousand doctors ready to serve humanity 2. Protect Healthcare Professionals - Every doctor deserves safety while working, whether it is a private, government or general practitioner from COVID-19

3. Build tech-enabled healthcare solution platform to provide guidance & counselling required for achieving COVID 19 free World 4. A determined effort to facilitate collaboration between general practitioners and specialists including hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, pathologies and the people who need any help

We Doctors plan to issue the Digi Health Cards to every individual through a series of events and health awareness campaigns to be broadcasted on the platform in collaboration with social media channels like Facebook and YouTube. Healthcare workers will be able to access the health history of the patient and can make better decisions. Once again, access will be provided based on the individual's consent for a limited period.

"I want India to prioritize the wellness sector which is why I have come up with Wellness Mission 2030. With the launch of We Doctors Digi Health Card, we will aim at providing our best services. The Digi Health Card will enable every individual to store and access their digital health records in a single place throughout their life, in any city or country. As someone who has been in the field for about 17 years, in my opinion, this Wellness Mission 2030 will bring about a change in the way India will look at Healthcare and Wellness sector. Infectious diseases will continue to emerge, but a vigorous program of capacity building will prepare the world to respond better than we have so far to the pandemic," said Dr Sunita Dube on the launch. While we are all thinking about the post-pandemic world, Dr Sunita Dube one of the most prominent personalities in the healthcare industry already has in place the agenda that can help to achieve the goals towards society.

