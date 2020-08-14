Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares sink after China data misses forecasts

Yields on U.S. Treasuries remained elevated after an auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday met weak demand. Further equity gains are likely to be limited as investors await progress in negotiations over U.S. economic stimulus, which is necessary to prevent a nascent recovery in the world's largest economy from sliding into reverse.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:26 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares sink after China data misses forecasts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global shares dipped on Friday after lacklustre Chinese economic data and worries about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus discouraged some investors from taking on risk.

European shares were also dragged lower by a hit to travel stocks after Britain added more European countries to its quarantine list. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.7%, although on track to gain for a second straight week.

MSCI's world index was 0.2% lower, drifting further from all-time highs touched in February. The index has still rallied close to 50% from March's trough in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The rally was over-extended and most of the good news is already priced in," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

"There are no more positive than expected earnings and we're back to the macro background and the checking of the data regularly to see if the recovery is sustainable. Markets are pricing a lot of good news and we will be entering a period of volatility with the U.S. elections coming up." Preliminary European employment and GDP numbers due at 0900 GMT and U.S. retail sales figures at 1230 GMT will be watched for signs of divergence between the U.S. and European recoveries.

Data showing a slower-than-expected rise in Chinese industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales put Asian shares on the backfoot. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%, although shares in Japan rose 0.2%.

Chinese shares rose 1.5% in choppy trade, with the data suggesting domestic demand is still struggling after the coronavirus outbreak. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield fell to -0.42% after rising for three sessions and having touched a six-week peak in early trade. Yields on U.S. Treasuries remained elevated after an auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday met weak demand.

Further equity gains are likely to be limited as investors await progress in negotiations over U.S. economic stimulus, which is necessary to prevent a nascent recovery in the world's largest economy from sliding into reverse. Some traders stuck to the sidelines before a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials about their Phase 1 trade deal on Saturday.

Spot gold fell 0.35 to $1,947.43 as high U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to reassess their positions. Bullion has declined more than 4% so far this week, its biggest weekly percentage fall since early March. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but was not enough to change economists' views that the jobs market is faltering.

U.S. Treasury yields also supported the U.S. dollar, which held steady at 106.90 yen and $1.1812 against the euro . The dollar index was headed for an eighth consecutive week of losses, its longest weekly losing streak since June 2010.

Oil edged further below $45 a barrel amid worries about supply recovery and rising supply. Brent crude fell or 0.7% to $44.67, reversing this week's gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.6% to $41.99. (Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in fiscal deficit of central, state govts likely to impact construction sector this yr: IndRa

Even as construction activities in the country have resumed since July, increase in fiscal deficit of central and state governments is likely to impact the sector this financial year, according to India Ratings IndRa. The agency had recentl...

Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian on three-year contract

Arsenal have signed Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea. Willian scored 63 goals...

Defending champions Spain among European teams to play in Women's FIFA U-17 WC in India

Defending champions Spain, England and Germany were on Friday named for the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup to be held in India next year on the basis of their rankings after the European qualifying tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pande...

Jadavpur university students make electronic mask

Students of Jadavpur University have made an electronic mask which will be able to annihilate any virus in close proximity to the person wearing it, an official said. The design of the mask, made by the Instrumentation department, has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020