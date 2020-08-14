Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys extends support for GovHack 2020 in Australia, New Zealand

The two-day hack event, which begins on Friday, is being held simultaneously in Australia and New Zealand and gives competitors 46 hours to create concepts, mashups, and models with open government data, according to a statement. In doing so, the participants will examine the challenges facing the government and communities in new and innovative ways, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:25 IST
Infosys extends support for GovHack 2020 in Australia, New Zealand
File photo Image Credit: ANI

IT major Infosys on Friday announced extention of its support for GovHack 2020 in Australia and New Zealand. The two-day hack event, which begins on Friday, is being held simultaneously in Australia and New Zealand and gives competitors 46 hours to create concepts, mashups, and models with open government data, according to a statement.

In doing so, the participants will examine the challenges facing the government and communities in new and innovative ways, it added. This year, the competition has been fully virtually enabled with the competition schedule, datasets, problem challenges, and team profile pages publicly hosted, it said.

It added that the opening and closing ceremonies will be livestreamed. GovHack is the largest open data hackathon in the southern hemisphere, the statement added.

"As lead corporate sponsor, Infosys is creating a dedicated version of its learning platform Wingspan, so that participants can learn while they work. Within Infosys, some 2,20,000 employees use this platform to access over 4,000 courses with content provided by in-house experts and over 40 partners," the statement said. Infosys will also make the Advanced Machine Learning module of its AI platform Infosys Nia available, giving participants the tools and frameworks to manage and apply rules to the flow of data from creation to storage, it added.

Infosys Australia has set the challenge of reimagining the aged-care experience, seeking easily accessible solutions that can keep the elderly safe amid the coronavirus pandemics. Infosys New Zealand is seeking solutions using emerging technology that can help improve responses to future regional, country or world emergencies. "This is Infosys' third year supporting GovHack as part of our commitment to nurturing digital talent in Australia and New Zealand," Andrew Groth, Senior Vice-President, Infosys, Region Head, Australia and New Zealand, said.

He added that each year, the company is super impressed by the calibre of solutions put forward and "I'm looking forward to seeing what the teams produce this year, working in a virtual environment"..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India - sources

Chinese firms like Xiaomi are facing delays getting approvals from Indias quality control agency for their goods, five industry sources told Reuters, as the business environment deteriorates after a clash on their Himalayan border.Greater s...

Oilseeds sowing up 14.41 pc in Kharif season so far

Area sown to oilseeds has increased by 14.41 per cent to 187.14 lakh hectares so far in the 2020-21 kharif season from 163.57 lakh hectares a year ago on good rains, according to latest data released by the agriculture ministry. The rise in...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to make coronavirus strain for possible human challenge trials

U.S. government scientists have begun efforts to manufacture a strain of the novel coronavirus that could be used in human challenge trials of vaccines, a controversial type of study in which healthy volunteers would be vaccinated and then ...

INSIGHT-As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag

In late April, a coalition of New Mexico healthcare systems began asking local COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma, the antibody-rich blood product used to help treat people hospitalized with the disease.More than 50 people donated in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020