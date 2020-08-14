Left Menu
Majority of corruption complaints not being examined timely by govt depts: CVC

Though, the CVOs are not required to reply/report, they have to examine and decide on such complaints within one month of receiving them from the Commission, as per time limits prescribed for various vigilance activities, the CVC said in the order. Further, the vigilance manual also prescribes that the complaints sent to the CVOs for necessary action must be referred back to the Commission for advice, if they have been investigated and a vigilance angle has come to notice against an officer falling under the jurisdiction of the Commission, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:42 IST
A majority of corruption-related complaints “are not examined timely” by government departments, probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has said, asking them to update status of such plaints on its online platform within the prescribed time limit. The CVC expressed concern over the issue in an order issued on Thursday to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) -- who act as distant arm of the Commission to check corruption -- of Central government departments and public sector banks, among others. Citing its complaint handling policy and vigilance manual, it said complaints are sent to the CVOs for necessary action through complaint monitoring system (CMS application). Though, the CVOs are not required to reply/report, they have to examine and decide on such complaints within one month of receiving them from the Commission, as per time limits prescribed for various vigilance activities, the CVC said in the order.

Further, the vigilance manual also prescribes that the complaints sent to the CVOs for necessary action must be referred back to the Commission for advice, if they have been investigated and a vigilance angle has come to notice against an officer falling under the jurisdiction of the Commission, it said. If any such complaints are taken up for inquiry/investigation by the CVO, the time limit of 12 weeks for completion of investigation and submission of report would apply, the CVC said.

Otherwise, such complaints require no further reference to the Commission and are to be disposed of by the departments/organisations themselves after taking necessary action, it said. The CVOs should update the status of complaints sent for necessary action on the Commission’s website (in CMS application), the anti-corruption watchdog said. “It has been observed that majority of such complaints sent for necessary action are not examined timely and not updated regularly. The Commission has noted this issue with concern and accordingly, all CVOs are advised to promptly update the status of action taken on each complaint sent for necessary action on Commission’s portal (i.e., portal.cvc.gov.in),” it said.

