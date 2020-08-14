Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp shares close marginally lower after Q1 profit plunges

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday closed marginally lower after the company reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June. The stock, which declined 1.90 per cent to Rs 2,757.65 during the day on BSE, later closed at Rs 2,805.45, down 0.21 per cent. On NSE, it settled 0.49 per cent lower at Rs 2,796.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:54 IST
Hero MotoCorp shares close marginally lower after Q1 profit plunges

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday closed marginally lower after the company reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June. The stock, which declined 1.90 per cent to Rs 2,757.65 during the day on BSE, later closed at Rs 2,805.45, down 0.21 per cent.

On NSE, it settled 0.49 per cent lower at Rs 2,796. The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Thursday reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,256.69 crore during April-June period of previous fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,119.22 crore as compared with Rs 8,410.41 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The two-wheeler major sold a total of 5.65 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 as compared with 18.43 lakh units in the same period of 2019-20..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

EU should reassess ties with Turkey - Austrian foreign minister

The European Union should reassess its relations with Turkey in light of a series of recent events, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday, citing special concern about the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.I h...

Navy to urgently buy 10 ship-based drones

Aiming to boost surveillance capabilities against enemy warships operating in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy has moved a proposal to urgently acquire 10 shipborne drones which can keep a close eye on activities of the adversaries....

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement: Rajnath Singh to armed forces.

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement Rajnath Singh to armed forces....

'Corona warriors' to be felicitated on I-Day in Chhattisgarh

Frontline workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic will be felicitated during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in all district headquarters of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday. Considering the pandemic, Independenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020