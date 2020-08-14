Xpertnest launches mobile app for tourists

Digital startup firm Xpertnest on Friday said it has launched a mobile app for tourists to check least congested beaches in the United Kingdom amid COVID-19 pandemic. "In addition to showing how busy each beach area is, the app provides handy information on the beach lifeguard status, and information on bylaws," Xpertnest Founder Arun Kar said.

Kar said that they are keen to work with the Indian government and are willing to launch similar products in India. "The Indian coastline is one of the largest in the world. The similar app can provide a humongous opportunity to the government to keep COVID cases low and to people to enjoy the beachside with the intervention of technology," he added.

The app, which is free to download and available now on Google Play and Apple's App Store, allows the user to check a particular beach or see a map indicating the busier areas (red), less busy beaches (amber) and those with plenty of available space (green). "It allows visitors to make informed choices as to which parts of the beach to visit and which to avoid in order to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic," Kar said.