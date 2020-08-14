Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Power offloads 14.7 pc stake in IndiGrid for Rs 840 crore

Sterlite Power on Friday said it has sold 14.7 per cent stake held in India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) for Rs 840 crore to institutional and high net worth individual (HNI) investors. IndiGrid is India's first infrastructure investment trust in the power sector. Sterlite Power has sold 14.7 per cent stake in IndiGrid with the transaction valued at Rs 840 crore at a unit price of Rs 98.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:34 IST
Sterlite Power offloads 14.7 pc stake in IndiGrid for Rs 840 crore

Sterlite Power on Friday said it has sold 14.7 per cent stake held in India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) for Rs 840 crore to institutional and high net worth individual (HNI) investors. IndiGrid is India's first infrastructure investment trust in the power sector.

Sterlite Power has sold 14.7 per cent stake in IndiGrid with the transaction valued at Rs 840 crore at a unit price of Rs 98. The sale of its stake has been made to institutional and HNI investors, the company said in a statement. "Sterlite Power is proud to have played a role in creating India's first power sector InvIT which has grown over the years with participation from marquee investors.

"We will now focus on our core business as the developer of power transmission assets. We remain committed to executing asset transfers of about Rs 6,500 crore as per the framework agreement with IndiGrid," Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said. InvITs will remain a powerful platform to meet the large-scale financing requirements of the Infrastructure sector. The global financial markets will remain in yield-seeking mode for a considerable period, and this will provide enough capital supply to well-managed REITs and InvITs, he added.

"Sterlite Power is the sponsor of IndiGrid, and continues to remain a shareholder of Sterlite Investment Managers (SIML), the investment manager of IndiGrid," the company said in a statement. Sterlite Power is a developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,700 circuit kms (ckms) and 24,800 MVA (Mega Volt Amp) in India and Brazil.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven 'corona warriors' to be special invitees at Delhi govt's I-Day event

The AAP government has invited seven corona warriors, including an additional district magistrate, a doctor and an ambulance driver, for its Independence Day event, acknowleding their hard work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a ...

Gehlot govt wins trust vote, Pilot sees himself as party's 'strongest warrior'

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minist...

AGR case: SC seeks details of spectrum sharing agreement between RCom & Reliance Jio

The Supreme Court Friday sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between Reliance Communications RCom and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay the Adjusted Gross Revenue...

Motor racing-Renault want Racing Point to lose most of their points

Renault want an appeal court to strip Formula One rivals Racing Point of most of their points from this season, team principal Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday.Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points for a breach of the sporting regulations af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020