Left Menu
Development News Edition

MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

"Collections of microfinance institutions, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the nationwide lockdown to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, have rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July, with restrictions being lifted gradually," the report said It further said to create a buffer for potential pandemic-related credit costs, MFIs are expected to focus on raising additional equity capital over the near to medium term.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:44 IST
MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

The collections of microfinance institutions (MFIs), which had plunged to near zero in April because of the coronavirus lockdown, rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July on account of gradual lifting of restrictions, says a report. "Collections had wallowed in single digit through May because of the moratorium granted by MFIs to their borrowers on an opt-out basis, but sprang to 55-60 per cent in June and continues to improve," the report by ratings agency Crisil said. While the bounce-back has been faster than that envisaged earlier, improving it to the pre-pandemic levels of 98-99 per cent would be an important monitorable from an asset quality perspective, it added. "Collections of microfinance institutions, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the nationwide lockdown to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, have rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July, with restrictions being lifted gradually," the report said

It further said to create a buffer for potential pandemic-related credit costs, MFIs are expected to focus on raising additional equity capital over the near to medium term. "The lifting of lockdown-related restrictions and resumption of local economic activity was faster in the rural and semi-urban areas. Consequently, MFIs with greater presence in these areas have reported better collection efficiency," Crisil Ratings' Senior Director Krishnan Sitaraman said

Among states with the largest microfinance presence, Karnataka and Bihar reported better collections because they have managed to control the spread of the afflictions in the rural areas so far, he said. However, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which were facing the brunt of the pandemic and observing more stringent, localised lockdowns, saw sluggish collections, he added. Given the momentum in collections and outflows largely limited to operating expenses, liquidity levels have improved over April, the report said. Most MFIs received moratorium from banks and hence had low debt repayments, while disbursements were negligible. MFIs have also raised about Rs 2,000 crore through bond issuances under the targeted long-term repo operations and partial credit guarantee schemes. "The strong recovery in June and July notwithstanding, there is still a significant way to go before reaching prepandemic collection levels of 98-99 per cent," it said. With the COVID-19 affliction rate still high and steadily percolating in hinterland, the ability of MFIs to further improve collections will be a key monitorable in the near term, it said. However, intermittent lockdowns and localised restrictions could hamper the collection momentum, it added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain lines up more potential COVID-19 vaccine supplies with J&J, Novavax deals

Britain will buy potential COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmakers Johnson Johnson and Novavax Inc, the companies said on Friday, boosting the number of deals it has with drugmakers as the global vaccine race rages on. Britain and the Unite...

Fortis Healthcare posts Rs 187.88 cr net loss for Jun quarter, intends to rebrand as 'Parkway'

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.88&#160;crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.01 crore for the corresponding period...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in the commercial capital Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term. At least five people have been killed during demonstrati...

Seven 'corona warriors' to be special invitees at Delhi govt's I-Day event

The AAP government has invited seven corona warriors, including an additional district magistrate, a doctor and an ambulance driver, for its Independence Day event, acknowleding their hard work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020