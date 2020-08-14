Left Menu
Development News Edition

GVK group auditors seek to resign; cite non-cooperation from company

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, statutory auditors of GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd, have submitted their proposed resignation letter as the beleaguered group is not providing them with the necessary information for audit of the financial statements for FY20, a filing from GVK to stock exchanges said on Friday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:13 IST
GVK group auditors seek to resign; cite non-cooperation from company

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, statutory auditors of GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd, have submitted their proposed resignation letter as the beleaguered group is not providing them with the necessary information for audit of the financial statements for FY20, a filing from GVK to stock exchanges said on Friday. The auditors alleged that despite several communications to GVK, the group did not provide them with necessary information.

"In view of various matters described in our communications, including the recent events in relation to companys subsidiary Mumbai international airport Ltd (MIAL), we have assessed the appropriateness of our continuance as the statutory auditor of the company in terms of Standard on Quality Control.." the auditors said. "... we accordingly wish to communicate our intention to resign as statutory auditors of the company," the Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants said in their proposed resignation letter written on August 13.

Earlier, the CBI hadregistered a case against GVK Group Chairman GVK Reddy, his son Sanjay Reddy, their companies and nine other private firms that were allegedly used to camouflage the inflated figures using sham deals and unidentified AAI officials. The Enforcement Directorate also filed the enforcement case information report, equivalent to the first investigation report registered by police, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, after studying a recent CBI FIR filed against the same entities.

In the resignation letter, the auditing firm further stated that the GVK group is requested to take the necessary steps in order to comply with the applicable various SEBI circulars and other regulatory requirements in this connection. "Our resignation as statutory auditors of the company shall accordingly be effective immediately on discharge of our obligations under the Companies Act 2013," they said.PTI GDK ROH ROH

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain lines up more potential COVID-19 vaccine supplies with J&J, Novavax deals

Britain will buy potential COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmakers Johnson Johnson and Novavax Inc, the companies said on Friday, boosting the number of deals it has with drugmakers as the global vaccine race rages on. Britain and the Unite...

Fortis Healthcare posts Rs 187.88 cr net loss for Jun quarter, intends to rebrand as 'Parkway'

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.88&#160;crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.01 crore for the corresponding period...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in the commercial capital Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term. At least five people have been killed during demonstrati...

Seven 'corona warriors' to be special invitees at Delhi govt's I-Day event

The AAP government has invited seven corona warriors, including an additional district magistrate, a doctor and an ambulance driver, for its Independence Day event, acknowleding their hard work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020