Left Menu
Development News Edition

BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as group president

The company claims to have disbursed over 35,000 loans worth Rs 175 crore. An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, Sameer is the first group president at BharatPe. He has an experience of working with consumer companies (like FMCG and retail) and consumer technology firms, and with institutional investors, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:13 IST
BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as group president

Financial technology firm BharatPe on Friday announced appointment of Suhail Sameer as group president. Sameer, along with CEO and co-founder Ashneer Grover, will have responsibility for building the organisation, merchant network, business and revenue.

"I am excited to welcome Suhail Sameer in his new role as the group president; looking forward to him leading us to 10 times growth from here on," Grover said in a statement. BharatPe claimed that it serves over 40 lakh merchants across 35 cities, and grew its business by 30 times in 2019. The company claims to have disbursed over 35,000 loans worth Rs 175 crore.

An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, Sameer is the first group president at BharatPe. He has an experience of working with consumer companies (like FMCG and retail) and consumer technology firms, and with institutional investors, the statement said. BharatPe said that at the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sameer launched and scaled the multibrand fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business for the group.

"He also set up and led their consumer VC fund, RPSG Ventures. Additionally, he drove growth and portfolio decisions across many group companies," the statement said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture....

Scotland: Investigators confirm derailed train hit landslide

A passenger train hit a landslide before derailing in Scotland earlier this week, killing three people, UK rail investigators confirmed Friday. A train track obstruction had been suspected of playing a role in Wednesdays derailment near the...

Manhattan DA says Trump not entitled to extra protection from grand-jury subpoena

U.S. President Donald Trump is not entitled to greater protection from a grand-jury subpoena for his tax returns just because he is president, the Manhattan district attorney said in a court filing on Friday. District Attorney Cyrus Vance w...

UAE foreign minister calls up Jaishankar; discusses historic peace deal with Israel

India on Friday welcomed the full normalisation of ties between the United Arab Emirates UAE and Israel under a historic peace deal, and said it has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia. A day after his count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020