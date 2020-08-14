Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys fines independent director for 'inadvertent trade' by spouse's portfolio manager

Based on Bobby Parikh's submission, the Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the company's insider trading policy or the Sebi's Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:54 IST
Infosys fines independent director for 'inadvertent trade' by spouse's portfolio manager

Infosys on Friday said there had been an "inadvertent trade" by the portfolio management services of Bela Parikh, spouse of the company's independent director Bobby Parikh. Following this, a penalty of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on Bobby Parikh, Infosys said in a regulatory filing. Detailing out the inadvertent trade by a designated person, Infosys said the portfolio management services of Bela Parikh had bought 2,754 shares during the open trading window period "without the knowledge of Bobby Parikh and without obtaining pre-clearance of trade". Bobby Parikh is the joint holder of that account. "Mr Parikh has confirmed that he was not in possession of any Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI). The Audit Committee of the company was notified of this matter," it added. Based on Bobby Parikh's submission, the Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the company's insider trading policy or the Sebi's Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), the filing said. "However, the Audit Committee has determined that there was a violation of the company's Policy and PIT Regulations and has therefore imposed on Mr Parikh, a penalty of Rs 2,00,000 which amount shall be remitted to Investor Protection Education Fund (IPEF) in line with the PIT Regulations," it said.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

White House officials seek momentum with other countries after Israel-UAE deal

Senior White House officials on Friday sought to use the momentum from a historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to appeal to more Arab and Muslim countries to set aside long-standing tensions and make similar agreements. ...

Protests swell in Belarus, Lukashenko blames foreigners

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday told people to stay at home to avoid becoming cannon fodder for what he said were foreign-backed revolutionaries after huge crowds took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day to demand he...

Marlins partner with Monkey Knife Fight

The Miami Marlins and Monkey Knife Fight announced a partnership making the upstart fantasy sports platform the operator of the teams official fantasy sports site. As part of the partnership, Monkey Knight Fight will receive branding in-sta...

Baseball-Cardinals to resume play Saturday after two-week COVID-19 hiatus

The St. Louis Cardinals will return to action this weekend after having a total of 14 games postponed while they dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak within the club, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals, who last competed on July ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020