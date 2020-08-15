Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Modi said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:08 IST
PM says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Modi said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," he said.

The prime minister said the country received record foreign direct investments during the last fiscal and even during the coronavirus pandemic, big global companies are looking towards India. He said the FDI growth was recorded at 18 per cent last fiscal. Modi reiterated in his address 'Vocal for Local' call and said that India should strive for meeting needs of the world as well and wondered how long the country would continue to export raw materials and import finished products.

He said India has vast natural resources and need of the hour was value addition. "Now we have to move ahead with the mantra of make for the world along with Make-in-India," he said.

He further said 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' does not mean only reducing dependence on imports, but strengthening India's capacity, creativity and skills. Addressing for the seventh time in a row from the Red Fort, he said there are numerous challenges in becoming self-reliant, but there are millions of solutions as well. "India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," Modi said.

Citing an example what India can do, Modi said before the COVID-19 panedmic, the country was not making N-95 masks, PPE and ventillators, but now it is in a position to export such items..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, 7,000 projects identified: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve th...

Delimitation process underway in J-K, polls to be conducted soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory. Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it ...

Increase COVID-19 testing in rural parts: Maha minister

With the coronavirus infection spreading to over 300 villages in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, state minister Subhash Desai has instructed the authorities to increase testing in rural parts. The Industries Minister gave the instructio...

Rangers' Lynn goes distance in win over Rockies

Lance Lynn threw a two-hitter for his third career complete game, Nick Solak homered among his three hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in Denver on Friday night. Lynn 3-0 allowed two singles to lead off the bottom of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020