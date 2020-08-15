Left Menu
PNB launches campaign to promote digital banking

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Saturday launched a campaign to encourage customers to use digital banking channels.

Updated: 15-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:00 IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Saturday launched a campaign to encourage customers to use digital banking channels. Under the campaign 'DIGITAL APNAYEN', the bank will contribute Rs 5 towards the PM CARES Fund on behalf of each customer conducting the first financial transaction to activate their RuPay Debit card either on point of sale (PoS) or e-commerce platform, PNB said in a statement.

The campaign launched by the bank's Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao on the occasion of Independence Day is till March 31, 2021. It envisages to encourage customers to use digital channels and participate in the noble cause of donating to the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 by PNB, it said.

Highlighting the increasing importance of self-dependence on the occasion of the Independence Day, Rao said PNB would continue to play an integral and indispensable part in the country's journey towards economic progress and urged all employees to help fulfil the dreams of an economically vibrant and inclusive India. He also highlighted the contribution of various government schemes, aimed at the financial and digital inclusion of millions of Indians, for making banking services universally accessible to all.

