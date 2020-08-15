Left Menu
Aircraft designed on rooftop clears 1st phase of test flight

"It was also checked whether the aircraft can maintain a balance flight after taking off the ground," Yadav said. "I have done everything that the DGCA wanted me to do prior to the test flight," Yadav added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:51 IST
Aircraft designed on rooftop clears 1st phase of test flight
Yadav has designed and developed the aircraft on the rooftop of his house in the western suburb of Kandivali in Maharashtra Image Credit: ANI

Yadav has designed and developed the aircraft on the rooftop of his house in the western suburb of Kandivali in Maharashtra

"I along with a technician performed the first phase of the test flight of our aircraft and the plane made a balanced flight. And it was a fantastic one," he said. In the first phase of the flight, the aircraft's movement on the ground at a slow and fast speed, its capability to make turns on the ground for taxiways and bays, and proper application of brakes were checked. "It was also checked whether the aircraft can maintain a balanced flight after taking off the ground," Yadav said. Aviation regulator DGCA had granted permission for the first phase of the flight late last year. The test flight required insurance, which was huge, he said, adding, I bought that as well with the funding from family members. "I have done everything that the DGCA wanted me to do prior to the test flight," Yadav added. He said the aircraft was airborne for 15-20 seconds and landed back safely. He also said that the next phase of the flight involves risk. "If we decide to go ahead further, we will be needing at least Rs 1-1.50 crore. So we will have to mop funds as well." It took almost six years for Yadav, a former pilot of now-defunct Jet Airways, to build his self-financed aircraft. It was built for practical purposes solely on the terrace of his apartment.

