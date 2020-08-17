Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures point to modest Wall Street gains ahead of big retail earnings week

* Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.2%, with 2,243 contracts changing hands. * Benchmark 10-year note futures last rose 1/32 in price.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-08-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 05:20 IST
US STOCKS-Futures point to modest Wall Street gains ahead of big retail earnings week

U.S. stock index futures indicate Wall Street will make moderate gains on Monday as retail earnings queue up and with housing data in the offing. Second-quarter earnings season is mostly over, with major retailers yet to post results. Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc, Kohls Corp, Lowe's Companies Inc, Target Corp are among the retailers on deck, with industrial Deere & Co set to wrap up the week.

As of Friday, 457 companies in the S&P 500 have posted results, of which 81.4% have come in above a decidedly low expectations bar, according to Refinitiv data. Housing starts and existing home sales data releases are due this week, both of which are expected to have increased, lending further evidence that housing is bouncing back from a pandemic-induced recession faster than other sectors.

Market participants remain hopeful that Washington will pass a fresh stimulus package, weeks after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans. * S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.22%, with 7,955 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.25 points, or 0.21%, in volume of 2,919 contracts. * Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.2%, with 2,243 contracts changing hands.

* Benchmark 10-year note futures last rose 1/32 in price.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Researchers develop cell injection technique to help reverse vision loss

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Escobar's HR lifts D-backs over Padres

Eduardo Escobars three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres Sunday in Phoenix. Escobar, whod hit just one home run and was batting .167 going i...

Piscotty drives in five as Oakland clubs Giants

Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics mauled the host San Francisco Giants 15-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of their Bay Area rivals. Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien joined Piscotty in homering ...

US STOCKS-Futures point to modest Wall Street gains ahead of big retail earnings week

U.S. stock index futures indicate Wall Street will make moderate gains on Monday as retail earnings queue up and with housing data in the offing. Second-quarter earnings season is mostly over, with major retailers yet to post results. Walma...

Dodgers bop four homers, sweep Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs and got a serviceable start from pitcher Dustin May to cruise to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep over their crosstown rival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020