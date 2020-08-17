Left Menu
COVID-hit workers in Auckland to be supported by new wage subsidy scheme

The Government has today set out the criteria for a new nationwide wage subsidy covering the period that Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:05 IST
“The Government is again moving quickly to cushion the blow for businesses and workers,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme.

The Government has today set out the criteria for a new nationwide wage subsidy covering the period that Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level 3. It has also removed the revenue-drop test for the COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme.

"The Government is again moving quickly to cushion the blow for businesses and workers," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

"The new wage subsidy will help support cashflow and confidence. Along with the existing wage subsidy extension – which is open until 1 September for eligible businesses – the Treasury estimates that about 930,000 jobs will be covered by the two schemes.

"We know in New Zealand that the best economic response is a strong health response. We've seen the benefits to the economy by going hard and early to get on top of the virus, with activity in June and July running above levels seen last year as the economy reopened after lockdown and business got going again.

"To further support wide-scale testing, we've removed the revenue-drop and 'negatively impacted' tests for the COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme. This means businesses with workers who have been told by health officials or their medical practitioner to self-isolate will receive the equivalent of the wage subsidy to help cover that person's wages for the time they cannot be at work.

"Our focus is on doing everything we can to support our strong public health response. That means removing barriers to a person getting tested, including fears that a positive result would put their employment at risk or that they wouldn't receive income while they couldn't work because they had used up their sick leave."

The mortgage deferral scheme is also being extended from its current end-date of 27 September to 31 March 2021. Further details will be made available by the Reserve Bank and the retail banks.

Grant Robertson also confirmed that further work is being done to ensure support continues to be adaptable and flexible for alert level movements. This includes work on the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme and potential further changes to the Leave Support Scheme.

"At the same time as putting these measures in place to cushion the blow, we are continuing to roll out our comprehensive recovery and rebuild plan around New Zealand by investing in training, creating jobs through infrastructure investment and supporting businesses through the tax system," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the...

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a sovereign decision that was not directed at Iran.The UAE on Sunday said it had summone...

India continues to extend helping hand to Nepal to fight COVID-19 crisis

India has been extending its hands to long-time partner Nepal by supplying various medicines and equipment to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Soon after assuming office, newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, handed over...

Rugby-Hartley wants better standard of care for England players

Former England captain Dylan Hartley has criticised the manner in which rugby has treated his generation of players, saying the money men have relegated concern for individual welfare to the back seat over the years. Hartley, 34, retired la...
