Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices volatile in early trade, Eicher Motors top gainer

Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:24 IST
Equity indices volatile in early trade, Eicher Motors top gainer
Eicher Motors gained by 3.2 pc on Monday morning at Rs 20,779.90 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 43 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,920 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,207.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 1.3 per cent and IT by 1 per cent. Nifty PSU bank was down by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was the top gainer after adding 3.2 per cent at Rs 20,779.90 per share.

Power utility major NTPC was up by 3.1 per cent to Rs 91.15 per share while metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 2.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively. The others which ticked up included Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and ONGC.

However, Reliance Industries lost by 1.37 per cent to Rs 2,084.90 per share. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as Chinese markets swung higher and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.5 per cent.

But Japan's Nikkei dipped by 0.6 per cent after the country suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the...

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a sovereign decision that was not directed at Iran.The UAE on Sunday said it had summone...

India continues to extend helping hand to Nepal to fight COVID-19 crisis

India has been extending its hands to long-time partner Nepal by supplying various medicines and equipment to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Soon after assuming office, newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, handed over...

Rugby-Hartley wants better standard of care for England players

Former England captain Dylan Hartley has criticised the manner in which rugby has treated his generation of players, saying the money men have relegated concern for individual welfare to the back seat over the years. Hartley, 34, retired la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020