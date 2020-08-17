Equity indices volatile in early trade, Eicher Motors top gainer

Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 43 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,920 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,207.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 1.3 per cent and IT by 1 per cent. Nifty PSU bank was down by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was the top gainer after adding 3.2 per cent at Rs 20,779.90 per share.

Power utility major NTPC was up by 3.1 per cent to Rs 91.15 per share while metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 2.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively. The others which ticked up included Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and ONGC.

However, Reliance Industries lost by 1.37 per cent to Rs 2,084.90 per share. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as Chinese markets swung higher and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.5 per cent.

But Japan's Nikkei dipped by 0.6 per cent after the country suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter. (ANI)