Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madame to launch six new stores as demand picks up in tier II cities

Jain further said, the company is expecting to reach 80 per cent like-to-like sales this year and the stores' launch in new markets should help the company to reach the desired projections. "Our online sales have accelerated during the lockdown...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:36 IST
Madame to launch six new stores as demand picks up in tier II cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apparel retailer Madame on Monday announced the launch of six new stores seeing an uptick in demand in tier II cities across India, despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of these six stores, one store will be located in Lucknow and the other five will be in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi (NCR), the company said in a statement.

"Women's apparel has seen a growing demand in recent weeks, and tier-II city store walk-ins are at 60 percent pre-COVID levels. We foresee demand to get better by October, coming to almost 75 percent footfalls as of last year," Madame Executive Director Akhil Jain said. Jain further said, the company is expecting to reach 80 percent like-to-like sales this year and the stores' launch in new markets should help the company to reach the desired projections.

"Our online sales have accelerated during the lockdown... We will also be investing more in online promotions in the run-up to the festive season. "While many others are contracting their marketing spends, we are redirecting a larger chunk of the budget towards digital. We are also coming up with an omnichannel to reach the customer when the customer is struggling to reach us," he added.

At present Madame has over 150 exclusive stores spread across India.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cards, Cubs scrambling for pitchers ahead of twinbill

While the St. Louis Cardinals are finally back on the field after more than two weeks of downtime because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Chicago Cubs are also in scramble mode heading into a doubleheader between the teams Monday. The Cubs n...

Builder murdered outside home in Mumbai

A 55-year-old builder was stabbed to death by an unidentified person outside his bungalow in Mumbais Juhu area early Monday morning, police said. The victim, Abdul Munaf Sheikh, was the founder and chairman of Al-Sofi Group.As he came out o...

Nigeria: Government embarks N126 billion to upgrade health infrastructure

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has said that the federal government had earmarked the sum of N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan ESP to upgrade health infrastructure across Federal Medi...

Australian swimmer Chloe McCardel breaks men's record for most English Channel crossings

Australian swimmer Chloe McCardel has broken the mens world record for the most swims across the English Channel after making her 35th journey. The 35-year-old completed the roughly 35-kilometre swim between Dover, in south-east England, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020