American Express Introduces Reward Multiplier Platform to Deliver Accelerated Value and Greater Choice to Cardmembers

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Strengthening its marquee Membership Rewards pillar, American Express India has launched the Reward Multiplier platform to deliver greater value to Cardmembers across the portfolio. Through a simple three step journey, Cardmembers can earn accelerated Membership Reward Points each time they make a purchase on 40+ brands across key categories including e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart and other brands across electronics, fashion, lifestyle, health and wellness. This construct is designed in a tiered manner – with 10X acceleration on Centurion, 5X on Platinum, 3X on Platinum Reserve and Platinum Travel and 2X on other* cards. American Express cardmembers can earn up to 25,000 bonus Membership Rewards points per month with the Reward Multiplier.

Speaking about changing consumer behaviour, Manoj Adlakha, CEO & SVP, American Express Banking Corp., India said, “We have witnessed consumer spending gravitate to online purchases over the last few months as the pandemic has constrained the opportunity to spend off-line, in stores, malls, shopping outlets or at dining establishments. Our Cardmembers are therefore leveraging digital and contactless channels extensively for making payments and moving away from cash.” Sharing more on the philosophy behind the platform, he added, “Over the years, Membership Rewards has become the currency of choice for our Cardmembers who cherish earning points each time they transact using their cards and enjoy the flexibility when redeeming their points. The Rewards Multiplier platform is a result of our endeavour to deliver more value, especially through digital capabilities and services, to make Amex the most preferred card in their wallet.” The platform currently features brands such as Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Adidas, Chumbak, Ethos, Lifestyle, Marks and Spencers, Mia by Tanishq, The Body Shop, MamaEarth, The Man Company, Croma, Harman Audio, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Domino’s, Licious, Zee5, AltaBalaji, Udemy and many others. While the platform will offer always-on accelerate rewards, consumers can utilize the upcoming sales on Amazon.com to maximize the Membership Rewards earning potential. Amazon is currently hosting the Freedom Sale (Aug 8 – Aug 11 2020).

