Quikr Realty bags another 5-yr mandate from Sebi for auctioning of Rs 7K cr stressed properties
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:57 IST
Online-to-offline brokerage business Quikr Realty on Monday said it has bagged a five-year mandate from capital markets regulator Sebi for auctioning of over Rs 7,000-crore stressed properties. This is second stint of empanelment of Quikr Realty, erstwhile HDFC Realty, by Sebi for valuation and liquidation of stressed assets, the company said in a statement.
"This multi-year empanelment which is renewed for another five years will leverage the company's pan-India builder relationships and the transaction mandate includes over Rs 7,000 crore worth stressed properties," it said. Quikr Realty, however, did not specify the key stressed projects for which it had received the mandate.
The company has builder relationships across 22 cities and more than 4,800 brokers in its network to oversee real estate e-auctions. Quikr Realty's earlier associations with Sebi included liquidation of Pearls Agrotech Corporation (PACL), Sahara and Unitech assets.
