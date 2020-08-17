Trell raises Rs 86 cr in funding led by KTB Network, Samsung Ventures

Short video platform Trell on Monday said it has raised USD 11.4 million (around Rs 85.6 crore) in funding led by KTB Network and Samsung Ventures. Teachable CEO Ankur Nagpal, former head of Google Play Store Vineet Buch, Pinterest board member Gokul Rajaram, existing investors Sequoia's Surge, Fosun RZ Capital and WEH Ventures also participated in the funding round.

KTB Network led the series A round of funding by infusing around Rs 37 crore, followed by Samsung Ventures with Rs 15 crore investments, the company said in a statement. "With this funding, the total funding raised by Trell comes to USD 16.95 million (around Rs 127 crore)" it added.

Trell is a mobile application, where users can share 3-minute vertical videos around their interests and passions in the categories like beauty, recipes, fashion, personal care, technology and Gadgets etc. It monetises through social commerce. "Even today, over 500 million Indian language internet users are struggling with lifestyle inspiration and purchase decisions. With more regional key-opinion-leaders (KOLs) coming on Trell, our aim is to become the most relatable lifestyle community commerce platform for our users," Trell co-founder Prashant Sachan said in the statement.

Trell claims to have over 7.5 crore downloads and 2.5 crore monthly active users on its app. "Trell has grown 27 times in the last 12 months and has emerged as one of the biggest lifestyle social platforms in India. Since the Chinese App ban, Trell has witnessed 500 per cent growth," the statement said.