SpiceJet operates charter flight on Delhi-Rome route with 264 Italians

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Indian government has established separate bilateral air bubbles with countries like the USA, Germany and France. Under a bilateral bubble, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

17-08-2020
SpiceJet on Monday said it operated a charter flight from Delhi to Rome with 264 Italians onboard. In a press release, the airline said it will bring back 186 Indian nationals to Delhi on its return journey.

The airline had earlier operated long-haul charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Delhi to Toronto. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Indian government has established separate bilateral air bubbles with countries like the USA, Germany, and France. Under a bilateral bubble, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

