US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday with the S&P 500 inching closer to a record high as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,970.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.01 points, or 0.24%, at 3,380.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.94 points, or 0.58%, to 11,083.25 at the opening bell.