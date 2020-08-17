Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

These include technology (to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements), go-to-market (to explore joint solutions and GTM models to address the digitisation challenges of enterprise customers) and investment (to explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology start-ups through its Pathfinder program). Start-ups participating in the program will receive support from HPE teams including technology mentoring by HPE's technologists, market validation and mentoring with HPE's sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:19 IST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Monday announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to support Indian start-ups. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with start-ups working in artificial intelligence (AI), DevSecOps (development, security and operations), cybersecurity and intelligent edge, a statement said.

As part of this program, HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focused, growth stage start-ups along three tracks. These include technology (to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements), go-to-market (to explore joint solutions and GTM models to address the digitisation challenges of enterprise customers) and investment (to explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology start-ups through its Pathfinder program).

Start-ups participating in the program will receive support from HPE teams including technology mentoring by HPE's technologists, market validation and mentoring with HPE's sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities, the statement said. Disruptive start-ups aligned to HPE's strategy will also have the opportunity to pitch to the HPE Pathfinder program for funding, it added.

"COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst in accelerating digital transformation around the world...The HPE Digital Catalyst Program is our effort to connect the path-breaking innovations ushered by India's vibrant start-up ecosystem with the digitization needs of our enterprise customers," HPE India Managing Director Som Satsangi said. LetsVenture co-founder Shanti Mohan said partnering with the HPE Digital Catalyst Program will help create customer conversations for India's best deep tech enterprise start-ups.

"It is bringing together capital, customer and community to founders," Mohan said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. watching 'terrible' situation in Belarus closely

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will be closely watching the terrible situation in Belarus, where a political crisis erupted after a presidential election on Aug. 9 that protesters say was rigged.Its terrible. T...

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing top Chinese Super League groups

Guangzhou Evergrande maintained their grip on top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL as striker Wei Shihao struck twice to guide the defending champions to a 3-1 victory over Henan Jianye, their fourth win in five games. Former...

RBI lifts all restrictions on Bandhan Bank after promoter pares stake

Bandhan Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank has fully withdrawn the restrictions imposed on the private sector lender for high promoter holding, nearly two years after imposing them. The restrictions included seeking prior approvals for ne...

Ex-AP CM alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry

Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to the Centre alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, a charge dubbed as slander by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020