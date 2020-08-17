Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Monday announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to support Indian start-ups. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with start-ups working in artificial intelligence (AI), DevSecOps (development, security and operations), cybersecurity and intelligent edge, a statement said.

As part of this program, HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focused, growth stage start-ups along three tracks. These include technology (to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements), go-to-market (to explore joint solutions and GTM models to address the digitisation challenges of enterprise customers) and investment (to explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology start-ups through its Pathfinder program).

Start-ups participating in the program will receive support from HPE teams including technology mentoring by HPE's technologists, market validation and mentoring with HPE's sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities, the statement said. Disruptive start-ups aligned to HPE's strategy will also have the opportunity to pitch to the HPE Pathfinder program for funding, it added.

"COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst in accelerating digital transformation around the world...The HPE Digital Catalyst Program is our effort to connect the path-breaking innovations ushered by India's vibrant start-up ecosystem with the digitization needs of our enterprise customers," HPE India Managing Director Som Satsangi said. LetsVenture co-founder Shanti Mohan said partnering with the HPE Digital Catalyst Program will help create customer conversations for India's best deep tech enterprise start-ups.

"It is bringing together capital, customer and community to founders," Mohan said..