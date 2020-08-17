Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muthoot Finance, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance tie up to offer COVID-19 cover

Muthoot Finance on Monday said it has tied up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance to offer COVID-19 insurance cover of up to Rs 1 lakh against gold loan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:37 IST
Muthoot Finance, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance tie up to offer COVID-19 cover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Muthoot Finance on Monday said it has tied up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance to offer COVID-19 insurance cover of up to Rs 1 lakh against gold loan. Muthoot Finance Ayush Gold Loan is an exclusive initiative of Muthoot Group through which they will provide complimentary COVID-19 insurance cover to their eligible customers, it said in a release.

This cover however will be available only for the customers availing gold loan under the Super Loan scheme, it added. "As a part of our ongoing customer loyalty program and social commitment, we are providing the customers insurance coverage with an objective to build confidence and help move ahead in life without any fear," Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said.

Jagjeet Singh Siddhu, EVP & Head, Multi-channel distribution, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company said offering such insurance product is extremely relevant in these times.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. watching 'terrible' situation in Belarus closely

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will be closely watching the terrible situation in Belarus, where a political crisis erupted after a presidential election on Aug. 9 that protesters say was rigged.Its terrible. T...

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing top Chinese Super League groups

Guangzhou Evergrande maintained their grip on top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL as striker Wei Shihao struck twice to guide the defending champions to a 3-1 victory over Henan Jianye, their fourth win in five games. Former...

RBI lifts all restrictions on Bandhan Bank after promoter pares stake

Bandhan Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank has fully withdrawn the restrictions imposed on the private sector lender for high promoter holding, nearly two years after imposing them. The restrictions included seeking prior approvals for ne...

Ex-AP CM alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry

Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to the Centre alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, a charge dubbed as slander by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020