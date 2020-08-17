Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling driven by dollar ahead of new round of Brexit talks

Euro-sterling has spent most of the last two months above the key 90 pence per euro level. Speculators' net bearish position on the pound got smaller in the week to Aug. 11, according to weekly CFTC futures data released on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:55 IST
Sterling driven by dollar ahead of new round of Brexit talks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged up against the dollar but fell against the euro on Monday, with cable mostly driven by a weaker U.S. currency and euro-sterling stuck above the key 90 level ahead of a new round of Brexit negotiations.

Brexit trade talks will resume on Tuesday. The issue of whether London's financial sector will be able to access the European Union's market after Brexit is in focus. The EU's financial services chief said the City of London may not find out if it will have access to the whole of the EU's market until after the end of the year, the Financial Times reported.

"In the market many people assume that politicians have an incentive to go to the 11th hour – why would they concede ground when there's more time to go?" said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, who said that dollar weakness was masking sterling's weakness by pushing up cable. "If it becomes clearer that a deal won't be had – or if there could be maybe a broad deal but there are lots of sectors of the economy in the UK that are unhappy about that – then I think sterling could still be vulnerable on that front too.

"If we continue to have dollar weakness, it will be euro-sterling which demonstrates that vulnerability," she added. Against the dollar, the pound was at $1.3092 by 1509 GMT, up 0.1% since the previous session's New York close. The dollar was at its weakest in 10 days.

Euro-sterling was at 90.58 pence per euro, up 0.1% on the day. Having rallied in July, the pound has been more range-bound in August. Euro-sterling has spent most of the last two months above the key 90 pence per euro level.

Speculators' net bearish position on the pound got smaller in the week to Aug. 11, according to weekly CFTC futures data released on Friday. The speculative short position on the pound is the smallest in four months. But Foley said this masked a more bearish outlook for sterling, as the data reflects anticipated dollar weakness.

The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, wrote in an article in the Daily Mail on Saturday that Britain's economy is on course for a rapid recovery from the coronavirus crisis due to strong consumer spending.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK does U-turn on board-level exam results after failed computer algorithm

The UK government on Monday did a U-turn and issued an apology over inconsistencies caused by computer algorithm-based A-Level exam results, the equivalent of Class 12 board exams in India, and allowed teacher-assessed grades to be counted ...

Bihar flood situation grim; CWC warns likely flashfloods, landslides in some hill dists in north

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday, while central authorities warned some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides as heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country. At least seven peop...

Ker CM condoles death of Pt Jasraj

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying he was instrumental in spreading Hindustani music to various corners of the world. In a message, he said the death of...

Vice-chancellors not making any effort to engage in dialogue: West Bengal Guv

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said members of the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council WBVCC were not making any effort to engage in dialogue with him, which was detrimental to the academic interests of students amid the COVID-19 pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020