Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 02:04 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people. Chinese blue chips led the way with gains of 2.35% as the country's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the financial system. Beijing also granted a patent for a CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV.

Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs. Rabobank strategist Bas Van Geffen said the past few months had seen optimism build about a strong economic bounce-back, but the reimposition of restrictions was an indication of challenges.

"We have already cautioned that this is not going to be a V- shaped recovery... and perhaps this is a sort of a sign to the markets that it is not going to be (a quick recovery)," Van Geffen said. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.45% following broad rallies in Asia and slight gains in Europe.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.11 points, or 0.31%, to 27,844.91, the S&P 500 gained 9.14 points, or 0.27%, to 3,381.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.42 points, or 1%, to 11,129.73. The Nasdaq Composite set record highs, while the broader S&P 500 remained just under the record level it posted in February before broad lockdowns froze the economy in place.

U.S. second-quarter earnings season wraps up with major retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot and Kohls, reporting this week. Sino-American relations remain a sticking point, after U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology major Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting. "Market participants will be looking for insight into the details and exact timing of when the Fed's Monetary Policy Review will be completed, and also for more clarity with respect to the potential timing and structure of any changes to forward guidance," analysts at NatWest Markets noted.

Speculation is rife that the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time to make up for the years it has run below that level. That view combined with massive new debt supply to cause a sharp increase in longer-term bond yields last week, with 30-year yields rising 21 basis points as the curve steepened.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 0.6915%, from 0.709% late on Friday, while the dollar index fell 0.215%, with the euro up 0.24% to $1.187. Spot gold added 2.1% to $1,984.13 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 2.01% to $1,975.90 an ounce. Oil prices rose on hopes of a rebound in Chinese demand .

Brent crude settled up 57 cents, or 1.3%, to $45.87 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 88 cents, or 2.1 %, to $42.41 a barrel.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Two charged with 2002 NY murder and Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Two charged with 2002 New York murder in cold blood of rapper Jam Master JayRapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 in cold blood as part of...

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China in a scheme that involved a relative who had also worked for the CIA, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.It said in a statement that Alexand...

Entertainment News Roundup: Tik Tok signs music distribution deal; French theme park sparks outcry by skirting COVID and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMastersTikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video...

PM Modi reviews preparations for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. He said that this is an important endeavour, that will boost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020