Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing to offer second layoff plan, CEO Calhoun sees smaller market ahead

Boeing Co said on Monday it would offer employees a voluntary layoff package with pay and benefits for the second time this year, as the planemaker battles a coronavirus-induced slowdown in global air travel.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 07:32 IST
Boeing to offer second layoff plan, CEO Calhoun sees smaller market ahead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co said on Monday it would offer employees a voluntary layoff package with pay and benefits for the second time this year, as the planemaker battles a coronavirus-induced slowdown in global air travel. It will be offered to employees in the commercial airplanes and services businesses as well as corporate functions, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun wrote in a note to employees, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

"Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth," Calhoun said in the note. "We anticipate seeing a significantly smaller marketplace over the next three years."

The health crisis, which has hammered planemakers, airlines and suppliers, has added to the woes of Boeing that has been grappling with a production freeze and year-long grounding of the 737 MAX following two fatal crashes. The company doesn't have a set target at this time and was encouraging all eligible employees interested in the voluntary layoff package to apply, Boeing said in a statement.

The move to extend the overall workforce reductions beyond the initial 10% target is in response to employee feedback, Calhoun said. The planemaker had said in April it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10%, many of which was to be completed by the end of this year at its commercial aircraft division.

More details will be made available to the employees beginning Aug. 24, according to the CEO's note.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Key takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Jo...

Braves stun Nats with 2 9th-inning HRs

The Atlanta Braves got a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning, the second a walk-off blast by shortstop Dansby Swanson, to rally from a three-run deficit and stun the visiting Washington Nationals 7-6 on Monday night. The Braves came ...

8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that as many as 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country. A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level...

Antibiotics associated with increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease: Study

A team of researchers discovered that the use of antibiotics with a greater spectrum of microbial coverage may be associated with an increased risk of new-onset inflammatory bowel disease IBD and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and Crohns d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020